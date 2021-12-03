MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0187 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

