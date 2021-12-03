Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Genesco also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:GCO traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,845. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

