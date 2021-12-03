COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.56

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 677085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.