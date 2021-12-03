Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 26,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

