Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $1.70 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $317.67 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002406 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

