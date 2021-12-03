ESBC Price Down 19.4% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. ESBC has a market cap of $720,494.10 and $66,310.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.