Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report sales of $182.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $681.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

A number of analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

