Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

GBERY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 3,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Geberit has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

