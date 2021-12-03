Portion Market Capitalization Hits $3.43 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Portion has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $8,786.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

