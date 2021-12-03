Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $74.14

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

DT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. 3,164,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,275 shares of company stock worth $14,412,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

