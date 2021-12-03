Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,405. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

