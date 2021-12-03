Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Grows By 32.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 867,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,232. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.