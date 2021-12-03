Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.17. 864,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,197. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

