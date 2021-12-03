Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

