Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Expands By 34.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 124,783 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter.

BGT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 149,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,933. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

