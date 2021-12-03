Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock worth $700,275,070. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

