iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILIAF. New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 during midday trading on Friday. iliad has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

