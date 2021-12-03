Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Interfor has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

