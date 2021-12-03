Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 2,957,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.