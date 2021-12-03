Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $27,615.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

Newmont stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 8,918,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

