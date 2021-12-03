Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $71.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

