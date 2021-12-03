Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Decreases By 35.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 1,081,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

