Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.31

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $292.31 and last traded at $282.50, with a volume of 938890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

