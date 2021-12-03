Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.49

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.49 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 30409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.