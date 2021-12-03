Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Target Price at $13.15

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE IS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.