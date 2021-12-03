EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 23.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 23.38.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.90. 329,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.31. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.