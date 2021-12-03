Trinity Network Credit Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $446,824.42 and approximately $149,338.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00238972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

