BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $610.95 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00121447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008928 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.