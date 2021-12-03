DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY):

11/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 187.00.

11/29/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 167.00 to 179.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 190.00 to 200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2021 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $22.03. 48,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

