Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 207,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 1,859,064 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

