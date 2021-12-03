Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 21,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

