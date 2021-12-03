Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $23.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $22,649,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 878,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

