Financial Comparison: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 9.13% 104.60% 14.48% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

74.4% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 7 2 0 2.22 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus target price of $380.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Redwire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.41 $6.83 billion $21.67 15.40 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; th

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

