Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 560,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,424. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

