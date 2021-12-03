Governor DAO Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Governor DAO has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $44,591.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,946 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

