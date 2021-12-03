Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.24.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.