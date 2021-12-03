Csenge Advisory Group Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,856.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,691.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,197.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.