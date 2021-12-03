Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,635,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $211,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.