Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $117.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

