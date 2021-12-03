First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 513,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

