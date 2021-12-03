Analysts Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Target Price at GBX 397.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

AJB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,299,102.14).

AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 370.16 ($4.84). 1,749,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,405. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

