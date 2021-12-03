Bitgesell Trading 1% Lower This Week (BGL)

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $475,273.16 and approximately $6,843.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Bitgesell

Bitgesell’s total supply is 13,998,222 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,737 coins. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

