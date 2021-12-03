Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.91 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,791. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 591,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 406.57 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

