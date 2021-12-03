Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report sales of $63.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 1,114,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,207. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

