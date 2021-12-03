CRDT (CRDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $883,151.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. CRDT has a market cap of $29,344.03 and $883,151.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

