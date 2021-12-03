NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Hits $20.22 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $2.78 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

