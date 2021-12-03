Kangal Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kangal has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Kangal has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $8,519.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kangal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kangal using one of the exchanges listed above.

