OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.59. 80,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $760.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

