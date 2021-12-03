Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exro Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exro Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 192,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

