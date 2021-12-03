Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 47,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

